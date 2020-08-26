Major fire in Engineering complex in Srinagar

SRINAGAR : A major fire damaged second floor and attic of the Engineering complex housing the office of Chief Engineers (CE) of Public Health Engineer (PHE) and Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) and other engineering offices at Raj Bagh here in the wee hours of Wednesday, official sources said.

They said the fire broke out on the second floor at 0030 hrs in the wee hours on Wednesday. However, before the fire tenders could reach the spot fire spread to the entire complex, housing the offices of CE PHE and I&FC.

Dozens of fire tenders, including from Fire and Emergency Headquarter, Batmaloo, were rushed to extinguish the leaping flames, clearly visible from major parts of the city.

However, the fire was later brought under control, they said adding the second floor and attic of the complex had been damaged.

Sources said official record has also been damaged in the fire adding the cause of the fire was not known. However, exact damage due to fire was being ascertained.

Police have registered case and started an investigation, they said.

(AGENCIES)