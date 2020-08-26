Employment Aug 26, 2020

JOB JOB JOB
A MLCC Company is hiring Management Staff for Jammu office Related profile will be discussed in office only. Required vacancies of 30 Post.
Note : Fresher’s can apply
Qualification – 10th, 12th, Graduation and above
Income :- 10,000 to 20,000 p/m
(As per Co. Rule)
Interested candidates can contact us on given Address
824-A Last Morh Gandhinagar Jammu
Contact No. 9796256081, 9906029039
Wanted
Experienced Business
Development Manager for
leading Pathology Lab in J&K
Should be Dynamic, Articulate
and Presentable.
Salary negotiable
Contact with Updated CV :
7006847373
Required
Required a Computer Operator fully trained in all type of computer knowledge
Contact :
9419187111
abI bpl
required required
Indoor sitting job
Earn Upto 25000
Salary + Incentive+ Bonus
Relationship Manager
Female candidates
(Tele and Survey)
Address 92 B/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar
Jammu 180004
Timing 11 am to 2 pm
Date 26 Aug and 27 Aug
Contact : 8803503566, 7006724113
8082051850
Required
A female assistant for an office at Channi, with good communication skills & Computer knowledge.
Contact :
9622788080
Urgently Required
Helper & Car Wash
Salary : 8000-10,000 Plus incentives
The Car SPA
Janipur
9906941292
Staff Required
Interview 26-8-2020 to 30-8-2020
Appointment Call:
9086193986, 8595712578
1) Accountant, Computer Operator, Receptionist
2) Telly Caller, Councellor, Coordinator, Peon
3) Salesman, Delivery Boys, Driver (Must License)
4) Nurses Staff, Lab, Technician, Office Assistant
5) Packing Boys, Security Guard, Labour, Shop Boys
Required
02 Female Tele Callers for a Coaching Institute in Kachi Chawni. For details contact: 94192-22022
URGENTLY REQUIRED
1. ITI Fitter (Exp.) 15K-30K
2. Quality (Beverage line Exp.) 40K-60K.
3. Production (Beverage line Exp.) 40K-60K.
4. Safety Officer (25K-40K).
5. Production Planning (4-5 yrs Exp.)
6. Mech/Elec (Fresher/Exp.) 8K-25K
7. Accountant 10K-25K
8. Banking Job 15K-25K
9. Receptionist (Personal Assistant) 8K-12K
Ph. No. 8082189812, 0191-7963263
Required
Required Salesman for the sale of Karyana, Manyari goods knowing two wheeler, packing boy & office boys.
Also required assistant cook for fast food counter.
Food & accomodation will be provided
Mob.: 7889491876
Editorial
Delay in issuance of Domicile Certificates
Nexus of private ambulances and hospital staff