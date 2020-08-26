Pranab Mukherjee’s renal parameters slightly deranged, continues on ventilator

NEW DELHI : Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s renal parameters are slightly deranged since yesterday, while he is being treated for a lung infection, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said on Wednesday.

Mr Mukherjee continues to be in deep coma and is on ventilator support closely monitored by a team of specialists under intensive care.

The 84-year-old Congress veteran was admitted to the R&R hospital on August 10 and underwent an emergency life-saving brain surgery, after he developed a clot.

He had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. (AGENCIES)