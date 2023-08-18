Maintenance Works At Sitlee | People Advised To Use Water Judiciously

JAMMU, Aug 18: Public in general is hereby informed that the water supply to Lohar and Manda Reservoirs shall remain partially affected on August 19,2023 and August 20, 2023, due to some urgent electrical maintenance works by JPDCL at Intakes of Sitlee Filtration Plant.

The areas to be affected are Panjtrithi and adjoining areas, Rehari and adjoining areas, Janipur, Lakkar Mandi, Plaoura, Buta Nagar and adjoining areas. Public is advised to use water judiciously during the above said period.