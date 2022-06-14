Mainly clear weather with light rain likely in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, June 14: Weather remained mainly clear in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the Met Department said on Tuesday that there might be a possibility of light rain in the afternoon.

Jammu had 27.5, Katra 25, Batote 18, Banihal 14.2 and Bhaderwah 15.4 as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar had 16.2, Pahalgam 7.9 and Gulmarg 9.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Tuesday.

Leh ad 6.3 and Kargil 12.6 as the minimum temperature.