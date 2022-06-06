Mainly clear weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

JAMMU, June 6: Weather remained clear in Jammu and Kashmir during the previous 24 hours as the MeT department predicted mainly clear to partly cloudy sky on Monday.

“Weather is likely to remain mainly clear in J&K during the next 24 hours with possibility of partly cloudy sky in the afternoon”, an official of the MeT department said.

Jammu registered 27.8, Katra 25.8, Batote 18.5, Banihal 14.2 and Bhaderwah 13.7 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Srinagar recorded 14.1, Pahalgam 7 and Gulmarg 9 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh had 3.3, Leh 7.6 and Kargil 10.2 degrees as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)