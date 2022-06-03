Car Insurance And Relocating

Relocating is a normal and sometimes necessary part of life. There seems to come a time when you pack everything up and move to an area where life is an improvement from where you once were. It can be due to family or work purposes when a relocation is due. At the same time, there are a lot of things to handle and keep track of when moving. A lot of changes have to be made to your personal identification and information too. Car insurance is a particular area that should be updated at the time of relocation as well. Here are some ways you can prepare yourself with the lowest car insurance when moving to another part of India.

Modifying Your Car Insurance When Relocating

You won’t need to change providers because your car insurance is valid all across the country as a resident of India. What is different is the amount of coverage you will need to live in the new area. A tier 2 city is smaller than a metro, so it would require lower coverage amounts. If you are moving to a metro, then it would be wise to add comprehensive coverage to your basic third-party liability. You may have more financially to lose when you move, so it helps to assess your car insurance beforehand and see if any changes are in order.

Area Specific Car Insurance

Some areas like Mumbai are subject to flooding. So if you are moving there, you will want flood engine protection coverage for possible flood damage. Certain damages such as this are not covered by standard car insurance, and only specialized coverage will cover it. Look into the climate and conditions of your new home to see what you should be prepared for as a full-time resident.

Switching to a New Car Insurance Company When Relocating

Switching and buying new car insurance from a different provider when moving works just as well and sometimes is the smarter thing to do. Several publications recommend going digital with car insurance as it is easily accessible from anywhere in India and makes moving a lot easier when it comes to updating information. This also makes filing claims and renewing them much easier.

Buying a New Car When Moving

Those moving and starting a family might be investing in a larger car at the same time when they are relocating. For the most part, you can pretty much get a new policy for a new car. Whether or not you use your past insurer is up to you, but what you should make sure you have is the no-claim bonus if you didn’t use your car insurance with your old one. This can be transferred over to your new car’s policy in exchange for a discount. Be sure to get appropriate coverage for your new car as well.

Get Your Car RTO-Registered

Every state has an Office of Regional Transport where residents’ cars must be registered. Cars that are switching states in a move need what is known as a “no objection certification” from the RTO of their former state of residence before registering in their new one. This is a simple procedure.

Avoid Car Insurance Lapses When Relocating

Last but not least, you want to be sure that you have car insurance until your move is complete. At no point do you want your car to be without car insurance. Driving with no car insurance is a punishable offense, and gaps in car insurance are a big red flag for providers. Mind those gaps in coverage and avoid them by having your new car insurance lined up beforehand or immediately renewing your current one when moving.