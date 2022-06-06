Implementation of projects under PMDP

Funds availability being no problem under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), knowing the levels of implementing the package becomes extremely important for which periodic reviews must be undertaken. Since various projects numbering 53 involving a cost of Rs. 58,477 crore under the package are underway, each one of them must be completed within a reasonable timeframe which has got to be fully ensured. It is learnt that out of these 29 stand fully completed, a dozen of them getting completed by the end of this year while rest of the projects by the year 2023 are hoped to be fully completed. Looking to the stepped up acts of violence in Kashmir by elements sponsored by forces from across the border, fast development of the UT especially Kashmir could prove ultimately one of the antidotes to such violence as ongoing projects under the massive Package is creating direct and indirect employment opportunities to local people which must be realised and appreciated too.

Knowing about the current status of the construction of as many as 6000 tenements for migrants in different parts of the Valley reveals that by the year 2023 these will be all completed to be allotted for use. The satisfying part of the ongoing work on them is that the same is proceeding with quite a brisk pace. In fact , out of the remaining tenements 1324 are expected to be completed by the end of the year itself. An assessment of the rehabilitation of Dal and Nageen lakes in Kashmir reveals that a Detailed Project Report for conservation and rather saving these decaying lakes has been duly prepared involving a cost of Rs. 273 crore. It may , however, be ensured that these twin lakes too do not meet the same fate as that of Wular Lake conservation where huge funds are feared to have been just wasted or dealt with in some other way. We reiterate that regular reviews, spot inspections and verification of assets created must not be just occasional but a regular process.