Mahindra recalls a batch of XUV300 units to fix faulty suspension part

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it is recalling a limited batch of XUV300 vehicles to fix a faulty suspension component.

The proactive inspection and replacement of the component would be carried on a limited batch of compact SUV that were manufactured till May 19, 2019.

“This is in keeping with the company’s customer centric approach. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all XUV300 customers, who will be individually contacted by the company,” M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The company, however, did not share the number of the recalled units. (AGENCIES)