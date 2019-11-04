Documentary on Real Kashmir bags ‘BAFTA Scotland’ Awards

NEW DELHI: A documentary on Real Kashmir FC has bagged the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) Scotland Awards 2019 at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland.

The documentary narrates the journey of former Rangers ace David Robertson as the coach of Real Kashmir FC, which in its first season finished third in the I-League, which is currently India’s second tier football league.

The hour-long film, which was aired by BBC Scotland earlier this year, won in the ‘Single Documentary’ category. (AGENCIES)