Documentary on Real Kashmir bags ‘BAFTA Scotland’ Awards

NEW DELHI: A documentary on Real Kashmir FC has bagged the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) Scotland Awards 2019 at a glittering ceremony in Glasgow, Scotland.
The documentary narrates the journey of former Rangers ace David Robertson as the coach of Real Kashmir FC, which in its first season finished third in the I-League, which is currently India’s second tier football league.
The hour-long film, which was aired by BBC Scotland earlier this year, won in the ‘Single Documentary’ category. (AGENCIES)
Editorial
Fishiness in avoiding third party monitoring
Disabled and octogenarians to vote through postal ballot
India on threshold of emerging ‘knowledge superpower’
Fallout of winding up of 7 State Commissions
Act of uncultivated savagery
Jammu and Kashmir embraces new identity