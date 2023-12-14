Mahindra Jeeto Strong launched at Jammu Motors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: For giving better driving experience to its customers Mahindra Jeeto Strong was launched at Jammu Motor Vehicles (Authorized Dealership of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility) in a function held here today.

The vehicle was unveiled by Vivek Gupta, ASM- Mahindra and Mahindra in the presence of Vineet Aggarwal, Nitin Aggarwal, Pawan Bhatia and other Directors and family members of Aggarwal Group along with dignitaries from prestigious Banks, NBFCs, Customers and Staff Members of Jammu Motor Vehicles LLP.

Speaking on this occasion, Vivek Gupta said that there are more than 2,00,000 satisfied Jeeto customers in India. Now Mahindra launches new Jeeto Strong with enhanced payload capacity, best-in-segment mileage

The Jeeto Strong retains the core value of the Jeeto brand – best-in-segment mileage – while bringing in a higher payload capacity and more features. With a much higher payload capacity of 815 kg in diesel, it enhances productivity. It stands out with best-in-segment mileage (32.00 km/l in diesel, a first in a sub-2 tonne ICE cargo 4-wheeler – electric vacuum pump-assisted braking, a user-friendly brand-new digital cluster and improved suspension.

To enhance the ownership experience, Mahindra also offers free accidental insurance worth INR 10 lakh for the driver, ensuring safety and security of its customers. Mahindra also provides an unmatched 3 years or 72,000 km warranty show casing its commitment to quality and durability.

Jeeto Strong is a successor to the Jeeto Plus (diesel) with 100 kg additional payload than the latter. The new Jeeto Strong is attractively priced at INR 5.28 lakh for diesel and INR 5.55 lakh for CNG, ex-showroom Jammu.

Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of MLMML said, “At Mahindra, we constantly listen to customer feedback and their evolving needs. A testimony to our commitment to constant advancement – the Jeeto Strong – with its now unmatched payload capacity, superior mileage as well as attractive pricing makes for a compelling option in its segment.”

Concluding the function Nitin Aggarwal, Managing Partner of Jammu Motor Vehicles thanked all distinguished guests for gracing the occasion.