Despite Chitra’s brilliance, Mariya’s hat-trick; Hyderabad beat J&K by 22 runs

Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 13: In the ongoing Women’s Under-23 T20 Trophy at 22 Yards Salt Lake, here, Hyderabad defeated Jammu and Kashmir in a close match by 22 runs despite outstanding work with the willow and the ball by talented all-rounder Chitra Singh Jamwal and superb demonstration of art and skill with the ball by promising right-arm seamer Mariya Noorain.

Earlier, batting first, Hyderabad rode on the splendid batting display by skipper G Trisha and scored a decent total of 125 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing 8 wickets in the process.

Medium pacer Mariya Noorain was the pick of the bowlers for J&K, who took 4 wickets including a hat-trick, while Chitra Singh Jamwal bagged 2 wickets by conceding 14 runs in 3 overs and medium pacer Madhu Devi also took 2 wickets by giving away 27 runs in 4 overs.

In reply, J&K managed to score 103 runs in 20 overs by losing 6 wickets to lose the match by 22 runs. Chitra Singh Jamwal scored magnificent unbeaten 68 runs off 57 balls, studded with 10 boundaries and one maximum. She displayed sublimity and elegance in her strokeful knock.

For Hyderabad, Ishitha Koduri took 2 wickets by conceding 17 runs in her 4 overs, while Palthya Parvathi, Vanka Pooja and G Trisha claimed one wicket each. J&K will lock horns with strong Mumbai in the next outing on December 15, 2023 at Barasat Cricket Ground, Kolkata.