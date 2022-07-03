Mahamandleshwar visits Gurukul, allied institutes of SMVDSB

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, July 3: Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Member of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Chairman of the Governing Council for the Gurukul, visited SMVD Gurukul and interacted with the students.

He was received by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer CMVDSB; Dr J C Mehra, Jt Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB and Administrator, Gurukul and Dr Dhananjay Mishra (Principal), besides faculty and other concerned officers of the Board. This was the first visit of Mahamandleshwar to Gurukul after being nominated as Chairman of the Governing Council of the SMVD Gurukul.

Mahamandleshwar asked the students to work hard and optimally benefit from the facilities made available by the Board for imparting top quality education at the Gurukul. He said that he visited many Gurukuls established across India but facilities being provided at SMVD Gurukul are outstanding. He lauded Lt Governor, JK-UT who is also Chairman of SMVDSB for nurturing such institute which has kept alive the Vedic and Sanatan traditions in the modern era.

Mahamandleshwar also inspected the classrooms, hostel and other facilities during the visit and imparted valuable propositions for further betterment of the facilities, wherever required. He also attended evening Aarti alongwith students of Gurukul.

He was informed by the CEO that the Gurukul is being developed as a centre of excellence to impart top quality education in Sanskrit language and Vedic rituals besides all other modern subjects.

Earlier, Mahamandleshwar visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital (SMVDNSH) in Kakryal. He inspected the state-of-the-art facilities at the Superspeciality Hospital.

The member also visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi College of Nursing within the complex which is yet another significant contribution of the Shrine Board towards the development of Katra and its adjoining area. During the visit the member was also accompanied by Chief Administrative Officer and Facilitator, SMVDNSH.

Later, the Mahamandleshwar left for paying obeisance at the Holy Cave Shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi ji. Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj visited Katra for attending a review meeting of functioning of SMVD Gurukul scheduled on 4th of July at Kalika Dham, Jammu.