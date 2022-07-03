Army saves life of seriously injured youth

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, July 3: A youth, who suffered serious injuries in both legs while working with a hand tractor, was saved and evacuated to a hospital by the Army, officials said.

Ankit Kumar, a resident of Kundal village of Padder, met with an accident while working in his fields with a hand tractor across the Chenab river.

Click here to watch video

The youth suffered serious injuries in both of his legs and was noticed by an Army unit which immediately rushed to his help.

After providing first aid, the Army personnel took him on a cot and crossed the river on a rope with a hanging cart and later evacuated him to the District Hospital Kishtwar, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Police have also taken cognizance in this regard.