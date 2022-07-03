Arun Chowdhary elected as Arya Pratinidhi Sabha J&K president

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: During election of Arya Pratinidhi Sabha J&K (APSJK), held here today at Arya Samaj Rehari Colony, prominent Arya Samajist, Arun Chowdhary has been unanimously elected as APSJK president for the second term.

About 70 executive members of all the Arya Samajs of Jammu participated in the election process.

Earlier, a meeting was held in which achievements of APSJK were discussed and this was followed by deliberations and debates.

After presenting the achievements and agendas, the whole team of APSJK was dissolved.

Chain Lal Shastri was appointed as convener to conduct fresh election in smooth, transparent and fair manner and Arun Kumar Gupta, president Arya Samaj Dayanand Marg Jammu proposed the name of Arun Chowdhary for the post of APSJK president which was seconded unanimously by all the executive members.

The convener then announced the name of Arun Chowdhary as unopposed elected president of APSJK as all the members raised their hands in his favour.

After being elected, Arun Chowdhary expressed gratitude in favour of all the members for reposing trust in him.

The newly elected president Arun Chowdhary has been authorised to choose his team accordingly in due course of time and he pledged to work tirelessly for the betterment of humanity and the overall betterment of APSJK.