AP promises dignified life to women if comes to power

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 3: Apni Party (AP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari today said that Apni Party is committed to ensure the social, educational, economical and political empowerment of J&K women. He assured Apni Party will make every effort to fulfill its promise.

Bukhari was addressing the women’s convention in the Digiana area of Jammu. The convention, which was attended by a large number of local women, workers, and functionaries of the party’s women’s wing, was organized by the senior leader of the Party’s women wing Pavneet Kour. Besides, the Party president, senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir, vice president Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, provincial president Jammu Manjit Singh and others were also present.

Bukhari while addressing the gathering said, “The day Apni Party was established was world women’s day. Then and there, we made a commitment to the people that the Apni Party will not discriminate on the basis of gender. We are committed to ensure equal rights and the same opportunities for every citizen of J&K.”

He added, “Unfortunately, the politics of the traditional political parties in J&K has thriven on religious divisions, regional division, or on the division on the basis of communities. But, the Apni Party has come to the fore to erase all these divisions.”

On the occasion, Bukhari promised that if Apni Party comes to power in J&K, it will enhance the marriage assistance for the women up to one lakh rupees from the existing assistance of Rs 50,000 and widow pension from existing Rs 1000 up to Rs 5000. He also said that if the Apni Party is given an opportunity to serve its Government would ensure 33 percent female reservation in J&K’s Government services.

He said that if their party comes to power, it would provide 500 units of electricity free to the consumers of Jammu in the summers and 300 units in the winters. While as, in the Valley, 500 units of centricity would be given free in winters and 300 units in summers. We will also give 4 gas cylinders free to every household annually, he added.