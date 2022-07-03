‘Gurmat Samagam’ held at Gurudwara Chakan-Da-Bagh

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 3: A grand ‘Gurmat Samagam’ was organised at Gurudwara Yadgaar Sant Bhai Bahadur Singh Ji, Dharamsal Kharhi, near Chakan Da Bagh Trade Centre (LoC) in Poonch district.

SGPC Amritsar president, senior vice presidents, Army officers and Civil administration officers paid obeisance.

A memorandum on behalf of `Sikh Sangat’ was also submitted to the president SGPC Amritsar. Every year the Management Committee of Gurudwara Sant Bhai Bahadur Singh Ji organises a religious function (Gurmat Samagam) which continues for more than 40 days and concludes on Ist or 2nd Sunday of July. This year Samagam was dedicated to 400th Parkash Parv celebration of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji .

During this one month duration Samagam, different programmes were organised by Management Committee for different organisations and age groups. Two programmes for children, one for Sikh organisations such as Istri Satsang, Missionary College, All India Sikh Students Federation, Sikh youth.

A Summer ‘Gurmat Sikhlayi’ Camp of 10-days for children and a medical camp was also organised during this Samagam. Raagi Jathas, preachers and Sikh scholars from Poonch and outside UT, Amritsar Darbar Sahib also participated in this programme.

In today’s programme, Hazoori Raagi Jatha of Bhai Devinder Singh Ji from Darbar Sahib recited Shabad Gurbani Kirtan. Harjinder Singh Dhami, president Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee Amritsar highest religious body of Sikhs was special invitee to the Samagam. He addressed the Sangat and threw light on life history and sacrifices made by Guru Tegh Bahadur for religious tolerance and freedom of religious faith. He stressed the Sikh Sangat to follow the path shown by Sikh Gurus and teachings of Guru Granth Sahib.

Rajinder Singh Mehta, vice president SGPC also addressed the gathering and urged the youth to follow the teachings of great Gurus to serve humanity. Charanjeet Singh Khalsa, Ex- MLC also addressed the Sangat.

Earlier, Harcharn Singh Khalsa welcomed the Sangat and urged the Sangat to be united and follow the path shown by great Gurus. He also thanked district administration for full cooperation during the programme. Local Parcharaks, Raagi Jathas also recited Gurbani Path and threw light on teachings of great Gurus.