Maha: Governor invites Sena to stake claim to form Govt

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday invited the Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to form Government, hours after the BJP declined such attempt.
“The Sena will have to inform the Governor about its stand by Monday (November 11) evening 7.30 pm,” a Raj Bhavan
official said.
In the 288-member Assembly, the BJP and the Sena each has 105 and 56 MLAs, respectively. (AGENCIES)
