Issues like Ayodhya dispute, Art 370 reached logical conclusion under Modi: Nadda

NEW DELHI: A day after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on decades-old Ayodhya dispute, BJP working president J P Nadda on Sunday said that several long-pending issues have reached their logical end under the Modi Government.

Issues like Article 370, GST, triple talaq have reached “logical conclusion” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda told reporters during a press conference.

Nadda also said the Ayodhya verdict has been welcomed by all sections of the society.

Every section of the society has been very positive, he said. (AGENCIES)