Vice Prez pitches for teaching up to class 10 in mother tongue

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the medium of teaching up to class X should be the mother tongue of the student and urged the Government to take steps in this regard.

He said there is no problem if English is taught but the foundation should be in the mother tongue.

Naidu was addressing an event organised by the RSS-linked Sanskrit Bharati here.

“We should all make it a point to learn Sanskrit so that we maintain a living link with our rich past and truly understand what it means to be an Indian,” he told the gathering.

The Government and Non-Governmental Organisations should join hands to preserve, promote and propagate Sanskrit language and literature, he said. (AGENCIES)