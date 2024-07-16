Pune, July 16 : Five devotees died on spot, while eight others were seriously injured when a private bus in which they were traveling collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Tuesday.
According to highway police, a Mumbai-based private bus carrying 54 devotees to Pandharpur on the occasion of the Aghadi Ekadashi (falls tomorrow) pilgrimage collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Highway, causing the bus to plunge into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of five on spot.
The injured have been admitted to the nearby express highway, police said. More details of incidents are awaited, the police said. (Agencies0
Maha: 5 die on Mumbai- Pune express Highway
Pune, July 16 : Five devotees died on spot, while eight others were seriously injured when a private bus in which they were traveling collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Tuesday.