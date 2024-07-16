Maha: 5 die on Mumbai- Pune express Highway

Pune, July 16 : Five devotees died on spot, while eight others were seriously injured when a private bus in which they were traveling collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Tuesday.

According to highway police, a Mumbai-based private bus carrying 54 devotees to Pandharpur on the occasion of the Aghadi Ekadashi (falls tomorrow) pilgrimage collided with a tractor on the Mumbai-Pune Highway, causing the bus to plunge into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of five on spot.

The injured have been admitted to the nearby express highway, police said. More details of incidents are awaited, the police said. (Agencies0