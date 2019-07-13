Magic of colours in Vastu Shastra

Dr Aarushi Sadhotra Manhas

Have you ever given a thought, why a baby gets attracted to bright colors, why such fast colors are used for cartoons, why toddler schools or preschools uses specific bright colors to decorate their premises? Most of us would agree that bright colors attract eyes but very few of us know that each color trigger specifichormone in our body and impulses it to function, grow and develop in a specific way.A healthy baby’s respond to colors and movement means brain is developing and eye sight sharpening. Knowingly or unknowingly these colors help in their overall growth and development.If we look back at our Vedic period, every day was associated with a color, every festival had a specific color to use, which proves the importance of colors in our lives. Color Therapy, a very unique and in vogue way of healing people, involves usage of various colors to treat a person suffering from mental or physical ailments. In this therapy body is exposed to various colors so that it could absorb the ones required by the body. A number of studies have elaborated the relationship between the human body and colors, basis which various experts uses colors to heal Human Chakras.

It’s no mystery that the sun and its source of light, can have a profound effect on us. Thousands of years ago, some countries began exploring colour and its healing capabilities. Egypt, Greece and China are known for their forays into colour healing and therapy. We already are aware that every surfaces reflect and absorb light differently, which results in the colors we see through our eyes. For example, a tomato absorbs all light on the spectrum except the red rays of light. The red rays of light are reflected off the surface of the tomato which then reach our eyes for processing. The coloured light enters the eye through the pupil, goes through the lens, then reaches the back of the eye called the retina. On the retina there are a bunch of light sensors called rods and cones. These rods and cones send a signal to the brain which has an autonomic nervous system regulated by Hypothalamus, an important part of brain, which receives light through eyes, coordinates, and regulates most of our life sustaining functions and initiate and direct our reaction & adaption to stress. This is how seeing a color creates a chain of reactions which eventually starts effecting our mind and body, psychology & consciousness. A Specific color can activate or control human glands by different bodily function. For example,a person with low blood pressure is advised to stay in Red atmosphere as it activates the glands which balances the BP level, similarly blue atmosphere is prescribed for person with overeating habit. While it is common knowledge that light enters through our eyes, it’s important to note that light can also enter through our skin.

According to the doctrine of chromo therapy every creature on this earth is swamped with colors and made up of it. Human body is existing because of colors, it is stimulated by colors and is responsible for correct working of human body. Every organ of the body has its own distinct color.Each of our organs and energy centres vibrates and harmonizes with the frequencies of these colors.Any deviation from these vibration brings dis-ease to body.

Sunlight or sunrays are electromagnetic radiations, which is the fluctuation of electric and magnetic fields in nature. The wavelength, frequency and quantity of energy of every colourfulray are fixed for each color. The human eye can see the sunrays with the wavelengths between 380 and 780 nanometre. This small section of light is called the visible spectrum or visible light ora rainbow with colors – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet and all of them having different vibrations thereof effecting or healing different organs of body by generating electrical impulses and magnetic fields of energy that are activators of the biochemical and hormonal processes in the human body. Enzymes and hormones in a human body have different reactions to different colors, some colors activate them, some deactivates them, some colors stimulate enzymatic reactions even by 500 times.Given the unique frequencies and vibrations of various colors, people believe that certain colors entering the body can activate hormones causing chemical reactions within the body, then influencing emotion and enabling the body to heal. Colour therapy is one of the tools used to cure child with Dyslexia, Dyscalculia and Dysgraphia. Johann Wolfgang Goethe who studied the physiological effects of colors said this.

Since Vastu is living in accordance and very close to nature following its basic principles and maintaining balance of 5 elements. Application of Colors in houses as per vastu laws is the easiest way to rectify vastu defects without demolition or change in the structure. We at Vaastublessings advise that white/off white is the safest & positive color and a house can be painted in these colors without any experts advise, whereas for receiving benefits from rest of the colors, expert’s advice shall be taken as each direction or room should be painted in a specific color keeping vastu rules and house orientation in mind. Besides physical and mental health of a person, his age group are few of the things which again are to be considered while opting for a particular in house color. Here are few colors picked up by Vaastublessings, describing their effects on human body& mind.

*Pink is the color of growth, new born baby, irrespective of gender,should always be kept surrounding with pink objects, clothes, toys as this colour enhances growth & health.Can be used in bedrooms in South/Southwest

*Orange is for excitement and Yellow is the color of joy. Feeling Sad? Take a stroll in early morning sun rays or stay in a room decorated with pale yellow color or objects.You will feel the difference. Lighter shades can be used in East/ North east

*Green color is healing, soothing and refreshing. That’s why nature is green. Can be used in rooms in North.

*Blue calms you down and slows your digestion. Can be used in toilets in west. Whereas red injects fire in you. Can only be used in kitchen in Southeast.