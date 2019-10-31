Madras HC dismisses plea challenging J-K Reorganisation Act

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

The court had on October 22 reserved its order on the maintainability of the plea which sought that the Act be declared unconstitutional and null and void.

A division bench of justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee said the petitioner was not a resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

“…If at all any person is aggrieved by the abrogation (of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status) and enactment (of J-K Reorganisation Act), (it) could be the person who is a permanent resident of the then State of Jammu and Kashmir,” the bench said. (AGENCIES)