JK ‘state subjects’ equal to other Indians, won’t get preference

NEW DELHI: The Centre has declared omission of “permanent residents or hereditary state subjects” in two newly created Union Territories ‘Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh’ which came into existence on Thursday, ending their seven-decades-long privileges over land and jobs.

In a notification, the Home Ministry announced a slew of measures to be applicable in the two new UTs that include many central laws hitherto out of bounds in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir due to its special status.

“…there are references in the state laws that have been applied to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory of Ladakh to the expressions ‘permanent residents’ or ‘hereditary state subjects’…, wherever they occur, shall be omitted,” it said. (AGENCIES)