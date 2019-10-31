Troops of India, France commence Exercise Shakti at Bikaner

NEW DELHI: The Indo-French joint training EX SHAKTI- 2019 commenced at Mahajan on Thursday with an opening ceremony that saw the unfurling of the National Flags of both countries amidst playing of the National anthems.

On October 26, the French contingent of a platoon group of 21st Marine Infantry Regiment Comprising of 45 personnel landed at Bikaner directly from France, an Indian Army official said.

The 14 days schedule is focused upon joint training on Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism environment.

The training will focus primarily on high degree of physical fitness, sharing of drill at tactical level and learning of best practices from each other.

The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between the two Armies. (AGENCIES)