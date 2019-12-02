Lt Guv GC Murmu calls for convergence of various social welfare schemes

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Monday called for convergence of social welfare schemes for their effective implementation.

He also directed for streamlining the simplification of the procedures and called for avoiding its duplication to facilitate the eligible beneficiaries.

Murmu passed the directions while taking a comprehensive review of the implementation of various social welfare schemes across Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting here, an official spokesman said. (AGENCIES)