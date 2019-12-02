India mobile internet rates remain lowest in world: Prasad

NEW DELHI: A day after India’s top mobile phone service providers announced an increase in call and data charges, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said mobile internet rate in the country remains by far the lowest in the world.

Bharti Airtel Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd had on Sunday announced the rise in the cost of subscriptions to their plans with effect from Tuesday.

“India’s mobile internet rate per GB remains by far the lowest in the world. The UK-based http://cable.co.uk which compared mobile data plans around the world has indicated this,” Prasad tweeted posting the comparative chart made by the price comparison site in March 2019.

The average price of USD 0.26 for one gigabyte (GB) in India compares to USD 6.66 in the UK and USD 12.37 for the same amount of data in the US, the study, which compared mobile data charges in 230 countries, had shown in March 2019, which was posted by Prasad on Monday. (AGENCIES)