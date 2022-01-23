Lt Governor’s message on “National Girl Child Day”

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 23: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in a message on “National Girl Child Day” has called upon the people to make collective efforts to promote awareness about the rights of the girl child and provide support and opportunities to the girls of the country.

National Girl Child Day provides an opportunity to reiterate our commitment towards securing equal rights for every girl child, empowering them with opportunities for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable society, observed the Lt Governor.

I salute the daughters of the nation for their accomplishments in various fields. They are also the backbone of our healthcare system fighting the global pandemic. It is our social and moral responsibility to bring change in the social perception, increase awareness on the importance of girls’ education, and their health and nutrition, the Lt Governor said.

The efforts put in by all those working towards empowering the girl child are commendable, the Lt Governor added.

The National Girl Child Day is being observed on January 24 with an objective to generate awareness about the rights of girl child and spread the message on the importance of girl education, health and nutrition.