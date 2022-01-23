Wrica Immunity Booster under Clinical Trial

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Jan 23: Wrica—an immunity booster from the stable of Teachers Grace Scientific Ayurveda, that has helped thousands of people across the country get relief and develop immunity, is undergoing a Clinical Trial at Apollo Research Institute so that credentials of Wrica can be scientifically established as an antidote and immunity booster for COVID-19.

This initiative is supported by Dr. Lal Path Lab Ltd.

A handout stated: “We will share with you in the next few months Wrica’s efficacy in controlling Inflammatory Biomarkers and regulating Liver and Kidney functions.”

Wrica Immunity Booster is infused with herbal extracts of Ashwagandha, Giloy, Yashtimadhu, Pippali, Tulsi Panchang, Punarnava, Papaya Leaf Extract, Haridra, Amla, and Bhui Amla and all these herbs have proven track of providing the human body much required internal strength to fight microorganisms trying to invade human system.

In present times human immunity is adversely affected by environmental pollution and all pervading microwave pollution which is further compounded by emotional and intellectual stress.

“These herbs individually and in combination help us strengthen our physiology, thereby our immune system. The best way to build robust immunity is to include natural herbs in daily dietary intake,” the handout maintained.

According to the Teachers’ Grace Spokesperson, the best way to have a robust immunity is by way of leading holistic life in harmony with ecosystem. Positive right thoughts, right speech, right action, proper and timely dietary habits and positive disposition are the pillars of building strong immunity to fight infections.