Lt Governor’s Greetings on the eve of Buddha Purnima

Srinagar, May 16: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the eve of auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said, Lord Buddha’s message of peace, compassion, non-violence, brotherhood and virtuous living continues to guide humanity.

“On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my greetings and good wishes to the people. Let us follow Lord Buddha’s message of right action, welfare of the downtrodden and underprivileged, which are of profound significance to mankind. May the festival usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all,” the Lt Governor said.