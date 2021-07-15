Lt Governor unveils Mission Youth Skill Development calendar on the occasion of International Youth Skills Day

10,000 Youths to be trained under a total of 98 programmes and certified courses for the future job skills in a post-Covid world

Talented youth from rural areas have potential to become driving force behind Jammu & Kashmir’s economic growth: LG

Banking & Financial Services, Cyber Security, Robotics, Artificial intelligence & other such prominent high employability potential sectors to be covered under Endeavour to Empower initiative

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today unveiled the Mission Youth Skill Development calendar on the occasion of International Youth Skills Day, under Annual Action Plan approved by Mission Youth’s Governing Body.

Speaking on the aims and objectives behind the ‘Endeavour to Empower’ initiative of the Mission Youth, the Lt Governor observed that the Jammu & Kashmir Government has conceived a series of activities under Mission Youth aimed to provide a vibrant medium for youth engagement.

The mission and strategy is to focus on aspirations of youth from smaller towns and villages. The talented youth from rural areas have potential to become driving force behind Jammu & Kashmir’s economic growth, remarked the Lt Governor.

As many as 10,000 Youths are being targeted to be trained under a total of 98 programmes and certified courses, coupled with other initiatives of Youth Engagement & empowerment for the future job skills in a post-Covid world. These advanced programmes will be conducted in partnership with various corporate houses, universities, and NGOs, he added.

Laying special focus on bridging the gap between supply & demand of skilled workforce in job industry and to create a strong environment for professionals and technical skill development in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lt Governor stated that the prominent high employability potential sectors include Banking & Financial Services, Oxy Skills, Fashion & Designing, Cyber Security, Web Designing, Robotics and Artificial intelligence will be covered under the Endeavour to Empower initiative of Mission Youth during this fiscal.

Mission Youth has also introduced soft skills training for Youth of J&K to professionally equip them with proficient soft skills to meet the challenges of modern job industry, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor asked the concerned officials to ensure healthy gender parity in the implementation of skill development programmes so that women also get equal opportunities in these specially designed programmes.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO, Mission Youth gave a detailed overview of Skilling Schedule & Courses for 2021-22 under the Endeavour to Empower initiative.

Pertinently, the Governing Body of Mission Youth has approved a budgetary component of Rs 9.0 cr for skilling initiatives in J&K.

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department and Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu were present on the occasion.