Terror module busted in J&K’s Bandipora, 3 Lashkar associates arrested

SRINAGAR: Security forces today busted a terror module in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora and arrested three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba. They also recovered a cache of arms and ammunition and fake SIM cards from their possession.

Based on specific input, a joint team of Bandipora Police, 14 RR and 3rd Bn CRPF arrested at least three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit and recovered one pistol along with arms and ammunition, fake SIM cards, forged documents and other incriminating material from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Suhaib Ah Malik aka Asif, Aejaz Ah Najar of Gundpora and Touseef Ah Sheikh of Chittaybanday Bandipora. All three associates were working for LeT outfit and used to arrange for fake SIM cards for terrorists.

The trio was in contact with LeT terrorist Shakir and operational commander Babar, both of whom are currently at Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Babar had tasked the terror module for surveillance of the police, security forces and political functionaries in the area. Babar had also promised the trio the supply of three AK rifles in the coming days so that they could formally join the terror ranks. They were further tasked to carry out weapon snatching till the consignment of weapons could be smuggled in and delivered.

An FIR has been registered at Argam police station and an investigation has been launched into the matter. (AGENCY)