Lt Governor dedicates Rs 11.50 cr worth 100-bedded Emergency Block at GMC Jammu to the people

Inaugurates 50-bedded hospital costing Rs 20 cr at Gangyal

New Emergency Block to provide specialized treatments in modern emergency & accidental services

Gangyal Hospital to provide adequate health care facilities including General Medicine, Surgery, Paediatric Services, Emergency Services etc.

Jammu: In yet another move to substantially improve the health infrastructure in J&K, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today dedicated the newly constructed 100-bedded Emergency Block at Government Medical College, Jammu and new 50-bedded Government hospital at Gangyal to the public.

Our priority is to save precious human lives by providing the quality health care facilities to people requiring immediate care. The new health facilities will strengthen emergency patient care system, ensure better clinical management, besides adding to the available bed capacity catering to more patients, observed the Lt Governor.

“Saving precious human lives by substantially improving the health infrastructure on a continuous basis is Government’s top priority”, the Lt Governor asserted.

Healthcare infrastructure in the UT has been transformed in the last 11 months. With timely interventions, we have created a greater capacity in J&K to treat Covid and non-Covid patients leading to better management of patients, he added.

I hope the new facilities inaugurated today will further complement Government’s efforts in providing quality treatment to the patients, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor called for putting all-out efforts to further improve the functioning of health institutions by optimum utilization of available resources for providing better healthcare services to all.

After the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor took a round of the various sections of the new health facilities at both the venues and inspected the medicare services being made available to the patients.

The Lt Governor also interacted with medical staff present there and asked them to provide the best healthcare services to the visiting patients.

Costing Rs 11.50 cr, the new Emergency Block having 64 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds and 32 Beds for Emergency Department of Medicine has been established to accommodate more patients for providing specialized treatments in modern emergency & accidental services. The new Block shall be provided with 4800 LPM capacity Oxygen Generation Plant.

Besides, the new hospital at Gangyal developed at a cost of Rs 20 cr will provide adequate health care facilities to the people of the area including General Medicine, Surgery, Paediatric Services, Gynae/ Obstetrics, Orthopaedics, ENT facilities, Dental Services, Labs, Operation Theatres, Blood Bank , Emergency Services , other supportive services.

Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, JMC; Bharat Bhushan, Chairman DDC, Jammu; Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Nitishwar Kumar Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Singh, Addl DGP; Dr. Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Shashi Sudhan Sharma, Principal & Dean GMC Jammu, Renu Sharma Director Health Services Jammu; and other senior officers and members of the medical fraternity attended the inaugural ceremony.

Bali Bhagat and D K Manyal, Former Ministers and Deputy Mayor JMC Purnima Sharma were also present on the occasion.