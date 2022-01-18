Lt Governor reviews progress of restoration, renovation works of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex

Directs to expedite pace of restoration and conservation works for early completion of projects

JAMMU, Jan 18: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today chaired the meeting of Governing Body of the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society and reviewed the to-date progress of restoration and renovation works of the Mubarak Mandi Complex, here at the Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor who is the Chairman of the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society took a comprehensive review of different works under execution for transforming the Mubarak Mandi Complex as a major tourist attraction in Jammu.

The Lt Governor was briefed about the completion stages of restoration works of different buildings of the complex, financial progress achieved under different schemes and measures to improve connectivity and access to Mubarak Mandi Complex.

The Lt Governor also issued directions to expedite the restoration and conservation works for early completion of the projects for restoring the Dogra heritage palaces as per the desire of the people.

While enquiring about the tourist footfall in the heritage complex, the Lt Governor observed that the renovated Mubarak Mandi complex will boost the tourism sector in Jammu.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sarmad Hafeez, Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department; Achal Sethi, Law Secretary, J&K; Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Rahul Pandey, Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums; Vivekanand Rai, Director Tourism, Jammu; Deepika K Sharma, Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society; besides other concerned officers were present on the occasion.