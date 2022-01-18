Lt Governor releases book titled “Prakrtik, Vaidik avem Jaivik Kheti”

JAMMU, Jan 18: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today released a book titled “Prakrtik, Vaidik avem Jaivik Kheti- Graameen Udyamita Ka Naya Swaroop” published by Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli, Kathua, here at the Raj Bhavan.

The book was released as a souvenir after the successful conduct of the Annual Festival and foundation day celebrations held under the aegis of Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan Vishwasthali; SKUAST Jammu; Central Sanskrit University, Shri Ranbir Campus, Jammu, and Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan is making significant contribution to the advancement of Sanskrit in Jammu and Kashmir. It is through such institutions that the Sanskrit heritage, our culture, traditions have survived, he added.

In this research-oriented souvenir, scholars of Sanskrit and agricultural science from across the country and young researchers have written their research papers, which will increase awareness among people about Vedic farming, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the publishing team and extended his best wishes to the Principal, Students and Acharyas of Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan.

Prof. JP Sharma, Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST Jammu; Prof. Madan Mohan Jha, Director, Central Sanskrit University Jammu; Mahant Rohit Shastri, President Shri Kailakh Jyotish & Vedic Sansthan Trust; Acharya Mahendra Upadhyay; Acharya Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay and Sh Nitin Dobalia were present on the occasion.