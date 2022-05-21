Lt Governor reviews preparations for Shri Amarnathji Yatra

*Directs for completion of all works by June 15

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the preparations for Shri Amarnathji Yatra at a high-level meeting in Raj Bhawan today. The meeting was attended by DCs, SSPs and officials of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

The Lt Governor said that it is the priority of the administration to ensure best facilities for the pilgrims.

He fixed June 15 as the timeline for completing all works pertaining to Shri Amarnathji Yatra. He further directed for regular monitoring of specific works at Anantnag and Ganderbal.

The Lt Governor directed that adequate field staff of the Departments like Jal Shakti and Power should remain available for providing continuous services during the Yatra.

The Lt Governor stressed on publicizing the measures and efforts to be employed for ensuring plastic-free environment to protect the ecology.

Detailed discussions were also held on ensuring various arrangements including drinking water, pilgrims’ movement, RIFD tracking on all routes, Langar stalls, pony movement, and helicopter service.

The Lt Governor also directed for augmentation of health infrastructure and implementation of a meticulous traffic plan.

During the meeting, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary impressed on all officers for ensuring impeccable Yatra arrangements. He said that Shri Amarnathji Yatra has a significant impact on the economy of Jammu Kashmir.

He asked the concerned Deputy Commissioners to check the functionality of public utilities along the Highways and install Welcome Boards and signs for pilgrims coming for the holy yatra of Shri Amarnathji while putting special focus on cleanliness.

The Chief Secretary also asked the concerned officers to take the PRI members onboard for making Yatra arrangements in their respective Districts. He also said that feedback should also be taken from the visiting pilgrims.

Pertinently, the Holy Yatra of Shri Amarnathji will commence from June 30 this year from both Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor & CEO SASB; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; IGP Kashmir; Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Heads of the Departments, besides senior officers of Civil, Police Administration and SASB were present in the meeting.