JKPCC pays tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Cong ‘Chintan Shivir’ at Patnitop on June 1, 2

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 21 : Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, JKPCC president Ghulam Ahmed Mir, working president Raman Bhalla and others paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi on his 31st Martyrdom Day in a function held at Party headquarters here today.

Paying rich tributes to Rajiv Gandhi, former J&K Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the country. He cautioned the people against the politics of hate, stating that it is dangerous for the unity and integrity of the nation. Azad said that former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of the country and did not compromise on the principle of unity in diversity and the national interests.

He said the strength of the nation lies in the unity in diversity and the spread of hate amongst the society is weakening the nation. He said Congress and its leadership always promoted religious brotherhood and harmony in the society as Hindu, Muslim, Sikh unity is very vital for the strength of our pluralistic nation. He recalled the contributions of Rajiv Gandhi as Prime Minister on various fronts especially in the field of Science and Technology and Panchayat Raj system in the country, which are his biggest gifts to the nation.

He recalled that Rajiv Gandhi called him to his residence in 1987, when he was general secretary of the party and showed him the first computer. He introduced the Computer and IT in the country as a result several top dignitaries of the world , used to visit Hyderabad to learn about IT and computers. Today India is the leader in the world in the field of IT & Computer because of the timely lead taken by Rajiv Gandhi and it provided the biggest source of employment to the youth in the country and abroad.

Azad said that Rajiv Gandhi gave the Panchayat Raj system to the Country whereby women got 33% reservation besides SCs & STs at each tier of Panchayat Raj regime in the country. He said that it transformed and percolated down the democracy to the grass root level.

He asked the party cadres to work for the peace and harmony and strengthening of Congress party to fight the communal and divisive forces and defeat politics of hate.

JKPCC president GA Mir in his address paid rich tribute to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and recalled his great contributions to the nation during his short time. Mir said that Late Rajiv Gandhi gave the direction to the India of 21st Century and the youth of the country could face the challenges due to the orientation and opportunities offered by the visionary leadership of Rajiv Gandhi. Revolution in the field of telephones, computer & IT are all the gifts of Rajiv’s vision, he added.

Mir asked the party leaders that it is time to pay back to the party and strengthen it, which is need of the nation. He said that party leaders should rise above their self interests and work for the strengthening of the party, as resolved in the Udaipur Chintan Shivar.

He announced that a similar Shivar of J&K leaders would be held at Patnitop on June 1st and 2nd, 2022 to discuss the strategy and roadmap for strengthening party in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla paid rich tribute in a brief address on the occasion. He recalled the visionary leadership of Rajiv Gandhi who was the youngest Prime Minister of the Country and gave priority leadership to the youth including lowering of voting rights from 21 years to 18 years.

Senior functionaries of PCC, ex-legislators, district presidents, heads of Frontal wings besides prominent activists attended the function.

Similar function was held at Srinagar party office where former JKPCC president Peerzada Mohd Sayeed presided. The leaders paid floral tribute to Late Rajiv Gandhi and recalled his contributions for the country and the party.

Prominent among others who attended the function included-G N Monga, Mohd Anwar Bhat, Mohd Amin Bhat, Manzoor Ahmed Ganai, Fayaz Ahmed Dar, Abdu Rehman Magray and others.

Similar functions were also held at various district offices of the party across J&K and Ladakh.