Lt Governor releases Dr Ashok Gadiya’s book “Mere Anubhav aur Itihas Ke Jharoke se Kashmir”

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released a book “Mere Anubhav aur Itihas Ke Jharoke se Kashmir” written by Dr. Ashok Kumar Gadiya, Chancellor, Mewar University.

The Lt Governor praised the author for exploring crucial aspects of the transformation of Jammu Kashmir over the years, playing a significant part of the transformational journey of youth and giving back to the society through education.

Highlighting the need to understand the important historical and political developments that took place in J&K since independence, the Lt Governor said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have made committed efforts to break the barriers hindering the development of J&K, said the Lt Governor.

Equality, progressiveness, empowerment of all, good governance, transparent & accountable administration, improved infrastructure & connectivity, modern & affordable healthcare & educational services, industrial growth, a strong grass root democratic setup and the ‘People First’ principle of governance has reduced the developmental gap of seven decades, said the Lt Governor.

Our deep and abiding commitment for upliftment of deprived section of society has translated the dream of social equity and justice into reality. The social and economic transformation in the last three years has opened up the enormous possibilities of growth, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor said during the first-hand appraisal of the situation in the aftermath of the flash flood at Shri Amarnath ji holy cave, he had in-depth discussions with the engineers and environmental experts about the road to Sangam. This road to Sangam top near the Holy Cave, will be approved this year to provide smooth passage to the pilgrims and to make the yatra more hassle-free in the coming 4 to 5 years.

The Lt Governor also shared the Government’s vision to give a push to the tourist sector of Jammu region and strengthen the connectivity to the tourism potential areas of the division.

Culture is another area we are giving special impetus. A range of activities and programmes are being held to promote the rich heritage and culture of the UT of J&K, added the Lt Governor.

Small factors are contributing to the socio-economic growth of J&K. Reduction of VAT on ATF from 26.5% to 1% has been proved to be a game changer for civil aviation, informed the Lt Governor.

Ram Bahadur Rai, President, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) Trust; Dr. Mahesh Chandra Sharma, former MP and President of Ekatma Manav Pratishthan; Prof. Jawahar Lal Kaul, Chairman, Center for Jammu and Kashmir Studies and eminent personalities from all walks of life attended the book release event.