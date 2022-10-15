Militants gun down KP in Shopian

Major tragedy averted, 16 kg IED recovered

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Oct 15: A Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead by militants in Choudry Gund area of Shopian district today.

A police spokesman said that he was fired upon by militants when he was in the lawn of his residential house.

He said that soon after the injured, identified as Pooran Krishan Bhat son of Tarak Nath Bhat of Choudry Gund, was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

He, however, succumbed at the hospital, the official said, adding that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Pooran’s body was shifted to Jammu for last rites.

Hundreds of locals, mostly Muslims were visiting the area to pay condolences to the bereaved families.

Pooran has left behind wife and two minors Shanu Bhat, a class 4th student and Shriya Bhat, a class 6th student living in Jammu. Click here to watch video

Deputy Inspector General of Police Central Kashmir, Sujit Kumar, who is also the in charge of South Kashmir range said that initial investigation has suggested that one militant was behind the attack.

Talking to reporters, Kumar said that things are still being worked out as of now and in the initial investigation it has come to fore that one militant was involved in the act. He said that once things will be clear more details will be shared accordingly, but for now investigations are on.

“If any security lapse is found on part of the security guards and any official in charge of the area, action will be taken definitely,” Kumar said.

He also said that the attack has been claimed by the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group, proxy name of a militant outfit.

However, Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that Al-Badr has claimed responsibility for the killing.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya, while talking to the reporters said that all assistance is being provided to the Pandit family by the Government.

He also said that the body of the deceased has been sent to Jammu, where last rites will be performed and the administration has made all the arrangements for the same.

The body reached Muthi on the outskirts of Jammu late this evening. Cremation is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning. Emotional scenes were witnessed on arrival of the body.

In the meantime, security forces today defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) weighing 16 kgs, which was detected on Bandipora-Sopore road, thereby averting a major tragedy on the busy highway stretch.

Security forces including Army’s 26-Assam Rifles and J&K Police detected an IED kept in two small gas cylinder in Ashtangoo area on Bandipora-Sopore road early this morning following which Bomb Disposal Squad was called in.

He further said that the IED weighing nearly 16 kg was successfully defused without causing any damage while the traffic has been restored on the road.

Defence spokesman in a statement said that based on intelligence received from police and further corroborated by the Army regarding presence of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in General Area Astingoo on Bandipora-Sopore road, a Joint Operation was launched by Army and Police on the intervening night of October 14 and October 15.

“Search parties were immediately deployed and an area of 300 meters radius was cordoned by security forces. During the search, presence of an IED was positively confirmed at about 08.35 am today by the search party. The IED was in close proximity of Bandipora-Sopore road,” the spokesman said, adding that the Army’s Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed in to the location to neutralise the IED. “The Bomb Disposal Squad destroyed the IED in situ without any collateral damage,” he said, adding that Bandipora-Sopore highway is an important line of communication for civil traffic as well as for the Army and CAPF convoys.

“Security forces with their swift operation have averted a major terror plot by timely neutralisation of the IED. The traffic which was halted on the highway for initial hours, has now been resumed,” he said.