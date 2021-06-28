Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launches J&K Housing Board’s Property Management Portal

Complete data of all Housing colonies authenticated, digitized, hosted on cloud for security & ease of access: LG

Initiative aims at simplifying the process flow; making delivery of services time-bound with accountability, says the LG

Maximum time for delivery of any service capped at 21 days; applicant can see & participate in decision making

Now people can avail services like Transfer of leasehold rights; Transfer of ownership rights; Permission for gift deed through the portal

Explore possibilities to develop Housing colony in Srinagar; bring more transparency in working of Municipal Corporations, Development Authorities; make process of Building permission available online: LG to H&UDD

Online payment & SMS gateways provided to the people

Timelines were fixed for the submission and approval of applications at various levels

SRINAGAR: Setting a new benchmark of accountability & transparency in the working of the Administration, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today launched the “Property Management Portal” developed by the J&K Housing Board here at Civil Secretariat.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the initiative is aimed at simplifying the process, making delivery of services time-bound with accountability.

He appreciated the functionaries of the Housing and Urban Development Department for bringing transformation in the functioning of the Housing board and asked for adopting the same for other departments as well.

Highlighting the key features of the portal, the Lt Governor observed that the complete data of all colonies has been authenticated, digitized, and hosted on cloud for security and ease of access with maximum time for delivery of any service capped at 21 days.

Timelines have been fixed for the submission and approval of applications at various levels. At every level of processing of the application, the applicant will get the message (through SMS).

The applicant will have option to clarify/ rebut the adverse proposal, if any, within the given time frame of three days at every level. Open file process is there to make the system more participatory and transparent through which an applicant can see and participate in decision making, first of its kind in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, said the Lt Governor.

Now, the people can avail services like transfer of Leasehold Rights, transfer of Leasehold Rights to Freehold Rights, transfer of Leasehold Rights in favour of Legal Heirs of original Allottee/Transferee, extension of Leasehold Rights, transfer of Ownership Rights, transfer of Ownership Rights for Legal Heirs and transfer of Leasehold rights in favour of Legal Heirs of Attorney Holder through the portal which were being provided manually. Besides Online payment & SMS gateways were also provided to facilitate the people, added the Lt Governor.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor directed the Housing Department to explore all the possibilities to develop Housing colony in Srinagar and laid special emphasis on bringing more transparency in the working of Municipal Corporations and Development Authorities.

He further instructed for making the process of availing Building permission online by Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department briefed the chair about the services provided to the residents of 18 colonies under its administrative control in an efficient and transparent manner.

He informed that the portal will cater to around 14500 allotees in 18 colonies of the J&K Housing Board in Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur, Kathua, Reasi, Bijbehara and Baramulla including 210 shops, 380 commercial sites and 429 flats and will be applicable to the colonies being administered by the JDA and SDA in due course. He also mentioned that the process flow of the application for availing the services being provided by the J&K Housing Board has been squeezed to three levels against the existing twelve levels,

Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary also appreciated the efforts made by the Housing and Urban Development Department and the Housing Board for this innovative portal to ensure transparency and accountability.

Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board and other senior officers were present on the occasion.