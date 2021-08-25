Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Addresses The Special Convocation Of University Of Kashmir

Says, responsibility of building a great nation, a prosperous J&K rests on the shoulders of our youth

Terrorism & violence is a curse for the civilized society; Bright young minds are the only force capable of building a peaceful, progressive & prosperous community: LG

Kashmir University to play a big role in J&K’s knowledge economy and convergence of higher education, skill training, says the LG

NEP allows students to learn things that matter, relevant to ever-changing world

To be future-ready, educational institutions will have to focus on re-skilling, up-skilling & new-skilling: LG

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: The responsibility of building a great nation and a prosperous Jammu & Kashmir rests on the shoulders of our youth. Bright young minds are the only force capable of building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous community, said the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha while addressing the Special Convocation of the University of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, congratulated the Gold Medalists & those graduating from the University of Kashmir. “It was wonderful being amongst very talented young minds, who are determined to take the UT towards new horizons”, said the Lt Governor.

Terming terrorism and violence as a curse for the civilized society, the Lt Governor observed that while our country is producing CEOs of Microsoft, Google, Adobe etc, on the other hand, the neighbouring country is pushing our youth on the wrong path. I urge those who are misguided by the enemies to move forward with peace, love and mutual trust, and walk together on the path of development, said the Lt Governor.

Highlighting the reforms National Education Policy is bringing in the education sector, the Lt Governor observed that the new policy allows the students to learn things that matter and are relevant to an ever-changing world.

Working on the same trajectory, University of Kashmir will play a big role in J&K’s knowledge economy and convergence of higher education and skill training, besides fulfilling the aspirations of a prosperous education system and future India, said the Lt Governor.

Kashmir University has realigned the courses for developing the culture of innovation & entrepreneurship, creating an intellectually stimulating environment, and taking multidisciplinary research to the international arena, he added.

The present education system is future-oriented where most of the ideas and ideals are taken from present circumstances. For the first time in history, we can proudly say that material wealth and mental wealth are developing exponentially and simultaneously, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor asked the faculty members to maintain a balance between the teaching and learning aspects to produce global talent to meet the demand of changing market dynamics. The educational institutions need to focus on re-skilling, up-skilling, and new-skilling to make the young generation future-ready, the Lt Governor said.

Underscoring the reformative measures taken by the UT Government in preparing J&K’s youth for Industry 4.0, the Lt Governor said that today, two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training, one each in Baramulla and Jammu are making our youth acquainted with the new technological framework of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence, besides accelerating the mission of Digital India.

We are also channelizing the young energies through initiatives like youth clubs, and making them partners in the governance process, he added.

Taking higher education to the far-flung areas of the UT, Kashmir University has set up satellite campuses, and because of such efforts, it has been included in the top 50 universities of the country. The Skill Centre run by International Cooperation, Center of Excellence and Kashmir University is also facilitating the youth coming from small panchayats and towns, said the Lt Governor.

Quoting Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the Lt Governor asked the students to not believe in luck, but believe in hard work for a bright future. I hope Dr Kalam’s words will guide you in your new journey, added the Lt Governor.

On August 15, the country celebrated its 75th Independence Day with great festivity. Now, the golden opportunity of the next 25 years is before you for the centenary celebrations of Independence and you must resolve to take the nation to a new height of development, the Lt Governor asked the youth.

Sharing his experiences as an IIT student in Banaras Hindu University, the Lt Governor observed that today’s generation has more resources, more access to information and tools. Although we are living in a world consistently shifting due to pandemic, it is also providing more challenges and opportunities for growth, he added.

The Lt Governor recalled his visit to Kulgam where he met with Tanveer Ahmed, who secured AIR-2 in the Indian Economic Service exam, and asked the youth to take inspiration from such achievers to build a better future.

The Lt Governor also expressed his happiness over the girl students achieving maximum gold medals.

Our country has built a vibrant democracy, a modern economy, in which the most important change is to make women socially and economically strong. The academic achievement of our girls is testament to the positive transformation taking place in J&K for women empowerment, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor congratulated the Vice Chancellor and all the faculty members for making constant efforts in bringing educational reforms, besides realizing the dream and vision of freedom fighters.

Talat Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir delivered the welcome address and read out the university report.

Nisar Ahmad Mir, Registrar, Kashmir University conducted the proceedings and also presented the Vote of Thanks.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor awarded gold medals to the students who excelled in academics. A total of 282 gold medals were awarded to girl students against 88 boys during the special convocation.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were Farooq Abdullah, Member Parliament; Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sushma Chauhan, Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department and Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.

Vice-Chancellors of various Universities, students and faculty members of Kashmir University were also present during the Special Convocation at Convocation Complex, KU.