Lt Governor launches first of its kind QR Code based mechanism for certification and labeling of handmade carpets of J&K

With the unique QR Code, customers can verify authenticity and other requisite details of carpets produced in UT

J&K Handicrafts are repository of India’s creative traditions, serving as cultural expression for centuries; This creative tradition is strikingly visible in handmade carpets with intricate designs & subtle shades, says Lt Governor

With the help of modern technology, we will be able to standardize uniqueness of handmade carpets & boost exports of J&K’s carpet industry in international markets: Lt Governor

Government is providing training & financial support to strengthen priceless artistic and cultural heritage of J&K UT

LG felicitates UT’s awardees of Handicrafts & Handloom

Jammu, Feb 10: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched QR Code based mechanism, which is first of its kind in the country, for certification and labeling of handmade carpets of J&K.

With the QR-based application, customers can check & verify authenticity and other requisite details of carpets produced in Jammu Kashmir UT.

The Lt Governor observed that J&K Handicrafts are repository of India’s creative traditions that is serving as a cultural expression for centuries. This creative tradition is strikingly visible in handmade carpets with intricate designs & subtle shades.

With the help of modern technology, we will be able to standardize uniqueness of handmade carpets & boost exports of J&K’s carpet industry in the international market, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also felicitated UT’s awardees of Handicrafts & Handloom.

“I truly admire the painstaking work of all the craftsmen and carpet weavers. Government is providing training & financial support to strengthen the priceless artistic and cultural heritage of J&K UT”, he said.

The Lt Governor said that J&K has a unique identity in the global market for handloom and handicraft products. He noted that the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology has taken several important steps for GI certification, testing, labeling and training to promote Kashmiri carpets.

“Government of Jammu and Kashmir has introduced Export Incentive Scheme. Under this scheme, incentive of 10% of the total volume of GI certified Handicrafts and Handloom products exported to any country, with maximum reimbursement upto Rs. Five crores, shall be provided to eligible exporters registered with Department of Handicrafts and Handloom”, he added.

The Department of Handicrafts & Handloom and Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar shall launch a massive awareness & promotional campaign within and outside the UT to popularize GI of Hand-knotted carpets so that its demand gains popularity across the globe, the Lt Governor said.

It was informed that a project has also been completed in association with NIFT Srinagar on innovative and economical packaging of handicraft products.

The Lt Governor further observed that presently carpets are being exported from Jammu and Kashmir to at least 25 countries. In 2020-21, carpets worth Rs 115 crore were exported to Germany, Rs 34 crore worth to USA, Rs 36 Crore to UAE and Rs 22 crore to Netherlands.

Earlier, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to J&K Government, Industries & Commerce Department briefed the chair about the key features of the QR Code based GI Application.

Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir gave a powerpoint presentation on the background and present scenario of the handmade carpet industry of Jammu Kashmir, and latest initiatives made by the UT administration to promote it.

Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries and Commerce, Jammu; Zubair Ahmad, Director, IICT Srinagar; Dr. Javid Ahmad Wani, Director, NIFT Srinagar; Dr. Vikas Gupta, Director, Handicrafts & Handloom, Jammu; Sheikh Ashiq, President, KCCI; Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Chairman and Maharaj Krishan Bhat, Vice Chairman, Kashmir Carpet Cluster Development Organization, besides other officers and awardees were present on the occasion.