7 Covid deaths, 547 new cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir

JAMMU, Feb 10: Daily Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir fell to 33-day low, with 547 infections reported in the last 24 hours even as seven persons succumbed to the virus during the time, officials said on Thursday.

They said 307 of the fresh cases were reported from Jammu Division and 240 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall infection tally to 449333.

On January 8, 655 cases were reported while 542 persons had tested positive on January 7.

Regarding the fatalities, the officials said that four were reported from Jammu division and three from Kashmir Valley.

So far 4739 persons have succumbed to the virus so far—2320 in Jammu and 2419 in Kashmir.

They said, 2258 Covid-19 patients recovered during the time— 662 from Jammu Division and 1596 from Kashmir.

Also, 436082 people have recovered, leaving the active case tally at 8512—3288 in Jammu and 5224 in Kashmir.

They said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today.

Around 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said.

They also informed that 52941 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (Agencies)