J&K Govt & OYO Group launch rural home stay under project “Crown of Incredible India”

Jammu, Feb 10: Jammu & Kashmir Government and world’s leading travel tech platform, OYO Group today launched rural home stay under project “Crown of Incredible India” in a special event presided by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The Lt Governor announced Rs. 50,000 special financial assistance to youth willing to establish a home stay unit.

The Lt Governor said that J&K UT has emerged as a leader in the tourism sector over the last two and a half years.

With a market giant like OYO coming onboard, we are making in-roads to encourage micro-entrepreneurs in the villages and revitalizing local art & crafts and redevelopment of rural areas, added the Lt Governor.

Undoubtedly, nature has blessed J&K with great scenic beauty, and rural home stays will offer a piece of eternal culture, cuisine, traditions, and warm & friendly hospitality of J&K UT to domestic & International travelers, the Lt Governor observed.

This new initiative will empower local communities, youth and women, fulfilling the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Through vocal for local products, individuals and enterprises will help in poverty alleviation and sustainable development, said the Lt Governor.

The venture will help in building a tourist infrastructure of world standards in rural J&K. By December this year, around 200 home stays will be available on OYO platform, he added.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, the tourism sector has made unprecedented progress and recorded highest tourist influx in the country, besides generating great employment avenues for the locals, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that the government is creating requisite facilities for the domestic and international tourists to experience the rich rural culture and traditions. Better road connectivity, water & electricity supply, mobile & internet connectivity are being ensured in the villages included under Tourist Village Network, he added.

We are making efforts in a systematic manner to connect the youth and self-help groups on a large scale in the tourist village network and give them an opportunity to be a part of the transformation of rural J&K, said the Lt Governor.

The UT Government under Mission Youth will support 500 youth for establishing home stay, he added.

The Lt Governor asked the DDCs, PRI representatives and other stakeholders to play their important role in tapping the huge tourism potential of rural J&K.

The new initiative will also promote sustainable and eco-tourism, rural products and creating employment opportunities in rural areas, he further added.

Sh. Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi, Chairman, DDC Anantnag thanked the UT Government for the endeavour to support the rural homeowners and augment their livelihood.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, while speaking on the occasion, said the rural home stay under project “Crown of Incredible India” will create new entrepreneurs, provide gainful employment to the rural youth and strengthen the rural economy.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO, said that the OYO group is proud to extend its partnership with the Jammu & Kashmir Government to generate economic and employment opportunities in rural areas.

We are committed to strengthening tourism for the benefit of local communities and aim to work together with these micro-entrepreneurs to promote sustainable and responsible travel and home-stays that contribute to resilient local economies and support jobs, he added.

OYO Hotels has tied up with 20 home stays in Pahalgam and 10 home stays are present on their platform as on date. The project also aimed to improve tourism in underpenetrated areas in Udhampur, Doda, Pahalgam and Kokernag, it was informed.

Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to Government, Industries & Commerce Department and Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO Mission Youth outlined the key features of the rural home stay initiative.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO OYO India and South East Asia presented the Vote of Thanks.

Theme presentation on Home stays and a video message from Pahalgam Home stay owners were also showcased.

Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag; Siddhartha Dasgupta, President Corporate Affairs, OYO; Guruprasad Sankaranarayanan, Chief Strategy Officer – India & South East Asia, OYO and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.