Lt Governor launches dedicated portal of Mission Youth to connect youth of J&K with the industry

The initiative aims to provide more than 10,000 job opportunities to youth in 2022: LG

J&K Administration has taken many steps to create infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up economic development and to meet the aspirations of youth so they can contribute to society and achieve self-growth: LG

Jammu, April 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched a dedicated portal of Mission Youth in collaboration with Vision India, to connect the youth of J&K with the industry.

The initiative aims to provide more than 10,000 job opportunities to the youth in 2022.

The dedicated portal – AVSAR-‘Connect to Opportunities Initiative’– has been provisioned to facilitate our youth with real-time information flow notifying students about pre-placement activities & job opportunities. All ITIs & other technical institutions in the UT will be on-boarded in the program for achieving the best outcomes for our enterprising youths.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said J&K Administration has taken many steps to create infrastructure, schemes and policies to speed up economic development, and to meet the aspirations of youth so they can contribute to society and achieve self-growth.

The easily accessible online platform would act as an interface between trained & skilled workforce and Industry requirement in J&K, he added.

“Jammu and Kashmir administration is determined to provide quality education, skill training and better employment to the youth”, the Lt Governor said on the launch of online portal dedicated to connect youth with job opportunities.

The Lt Governor asked the CEO, Mission Youth to organize Job fairs in Jammu and Srinagar to facilitate Youth.

The Lt Governor said that keeping in view the industries to be set up in J&K under the New Industrial Scheme, special focus should be given on training of local youth to fulfill the needs of skilled workforce.

He further directed for conducting a survey and preparing a database of all the people who are to be connected with job opportunities.

Pertinently, acting as a bridge to connect youngsters with industry, Mission Youth under its AVSAR (Connect to Opportunities Initiative) has signed an MOU with Vision India for providing job opportunities to the youth of J&K. The program aims to connect various corporate, national and multi-national companies, with youth of J&K having skill and employability.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, while speaking on the occasion termed the AVSAR initiative as historic and unprecedented. He complimented the team of Mission Youth led by Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, CEO Mission Youth, and impressed upon him to explore the possibility of connecting every employable youth with job opportunities.

Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary briefed the chair about the aims and targets set up under the AVSAR initiative of Mission Youth. He informed that placement cells would be established to facilitate the youth.

B K Singh, Principal Secretary School Education; Vivek Kumar, CEO, Vision India, besides officers of Mission Youth were present on the occasion, in person and through video conferencing.