GMCs Jammu, Srinagar sign agreement for Bio-medical Equipment Maintenance

“Settlement will give a big boost to Patient care”

SRINAGAR, April 11: Principal, Government Medical College Srinagar and Principal, Government Medical College, Jammu, today signed an agreement with M/s TBS India Telematic and Biomedical Services, Bangalore, for biomedical equipment maintenance programme in the Medical Colleges and their Associated Hospitals in presence of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Vivek Bharadwaj.

Principal GMC Srinagar, Dr Saima Rashid, MD JKMSCL, Dr Yashpal Sharma, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Administrator Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad Dar, faculties of both colleges, OSD H&ME, Dr Shafqat Khan and other officers were present during the signing of agreement while Principal GMC, Jammu, Dr Shashi Sudhan Sharma along with other officers signed the agreement from Jammu.

Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Bharadwaj said that hiring of service provider for Bio-medical Equipments Maintenance in Medical Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir shall further improve the upkeep of expensive and sophisticated machinery and equipments installed in these institutions and their Associated Hospitals, which remain out of order for various reasons.

He said that it will also provide the job opportunity for skilled Bio-medical Engineers in the UT, who shall remain available round the clock in both the Medical Colleges. “The patient care will certainly get a much needed boost with proper maintenance of the machinery and equipments in the Medical Colleges through this agreement, he added.

ACS further said that with the signing of the agreement, the service provider will visit every hospital and shall be responsible for maintenance and up-keep of the machinery and equipments in the GMCs and their Associated Hospitals.

MD JKMSCL said that equipment maintenance was a critical issue faced by the department and with the signing of the agreement this vital concern has been addressed comprehensively for all the equipments across the twin GMCs and its Associated Hospitals.

Principals of both GMCs expressed hope that with signing of this agreement the people will get enhanced medical services in a hassle free manner.

CEO TBS India Telematic and Biomedical Services assured that they will do their best to serve these medical colleges of the capital cities.

Pertinently, the agreement envisages that the TBS shall have to provide minimum of 30 skilled Bio-medical Engineers at each Medical College in Jammu and Srinagar. Specially trained and certified Bio-medical Engineers shall be hired and placed in Intensive Care Units, Lab Operation Theaters and Radiology Department to ensure that there is no breakdown of the equipments in these critical areas. The service provider shall maintain and operate 24×7 customer care centre for equipment maintenance and shall also provide 365 days uptime of 95% for all medical equipments. The list of critical machinery and equipments has also been finalized for which the service provider shall maintain a buffer stock for their replacement during the period of repair.

It has also been agreed that if any equipment is dysfunctional beyond 7 days of registration of the complaint by the end user, the penalty shall be imposed on the service provider, which shall range from Rs. 300 to Rs. 3000 per day, depending upon the asset value of the equipment.