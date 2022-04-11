Gold rallies Rs 304; silver jumps Rs 508

New Delhi, Apr 11: Gold rallied Rs 304 to Rs 52,302 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday in line with strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 51,998 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 508 to Rs 67,407 per kg from Rs 66,899 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,953 per ounce and silver flat at USD 24.93 per ounce.

Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.34 per cent up at USD 1,953 per ounce on Monday. Gold prices traded higher on geopolitical risk despite stronger dollar and aggressive Fed stance,” Dilip Parmar, Retail Research Analyst, HDFC Securities,said. (Agencies)