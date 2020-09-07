Lt Governor gives valuable suggestions, says focus is to make J&K centre of knowledge

Governors’ Conference on Role of NEP in Transforming Higher Education

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today gave his valuable suggestions for effective implementation of National Education Policy in Transforming Higher Education across the country.

The Lt Governor was speaking at Governors’ Conference on Role of NEP-2020 in Transforming Higher Education which was graced by President of India, Ram Nath Kovind; Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and attended by Union Minister for Education, Romesh Pokhriyal; Governors/ Lieutenant Governors; Education Ministers of States; Chairman, Committee for Drafting New Education Policy; Vice Chancellors and the Officers of the States.

Underlining the importance of integrated development of children, the Lt Governor suggested that extra-curricular activities such as NSS, NCC, Sports, Music etc. need to be made part of the curriculum and students should get credit of these activities.

Further, the Lt Governor observed that the NEP-2020 could be effectively implemented if institutions are given freedom to redefine teaching positions as per need.

He stressed on the need to lay special emphasis on students’ feedback on teaching. He said that the students’ feedback is globally practiced and it helps lend perspective to the teaching of pedagogical standards and practices of universities. Universities may be asked to explain how they have used students’ feedback. If they do not have this practice, they must implement it in a generic manner. The NAAC assessment requires this but universities tend to not implement this seriously, worrying that it can be misused against teachers, he added.

During his address, the Lt Governor observed that our priorities guide all policies and our policy decisions guide our destiny.

“I personally believe that education is the biggest catalyst for change. When education is the guiding force behind human development, humans are no longer limited to a ‘resource’. They become ‘assets’ for the society”, he maintained.

The Lt Governor said that education as a holistic approach broadly focuses on the development of human consciousness, while education in terms of human resource development looks to be just a means to employment.

This journey of becoming assets from mere resources is possible only when we ensure value-based education to our children. To understand your value system, you need to understand your roots, your tradition and rich cultural heritage, and to understand all these, you should know your mother tongue. The importance given to the mother tongue in the new National Education Policy will help our youth in this regard, he added.

Jammu and Kashmir is a land of extremely talented people. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have excelled in every field. Today, when we are witnessing a new dawn in Jammu and Kashmir, we want the youth of this state to be the pioneers of change. And, I think the new Education Policy will help them realize their true potential and make their dreams come true, he continued.

We live in an era where research and innovation are the keys to success and development. We want to make Jammu and Kashmir the centre of knowledge, enterprise, innovation and skill development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make India self-reliant. This is possible only when we make our youth self-reliant. And vocational training will play an important role in this regard, he asserted.

The Lt Governor said that there is a general but flawed belief that vocational education is inferior to mainstream education. The new education policy aims to change this perception and for this, it has been said to teach vocational subjects from Sixth Standard itself.

With the new education policy, we will empower our youth so that they contribute significantly in nation-building, the Lt Governor affirmed.