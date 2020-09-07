Cricket tournament begins

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 7: District Development Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz A Mirza kicked off Inter Zonal District Level Cricket AAG Boys tournament at Budgam Sports Stadium here today.

About 36 teams from 12 zones of district Budgam are participating in the event.

The selection committee of the department will select the best probables for the district team, who will represent the district at division level tournament.

The tournament is being organised by Department of Youth Service and Sports.

The inaugural match was played between Budgam Zone and Soibugh Zone wherein Soibugh zone was declared as winner of the inaugural match.