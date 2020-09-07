CJ e-inaugurates Ahata-e-Waqar, Creche facility at DCC Samba

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Sept 7: Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Patron-in-Chief, J&K State Legal Services Authority, Gita Mittal, today e-inaugurated Ahata-e-Waqar, a day Care and Recreation Centre for Senior Citizens, Vulnerable Witnesses Deposition Complex and Creche facility at District Court Complex, Samba.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman Jammu and Kashmir State Legal Services Authority, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Administrative Judge for District Samba, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice V.C. Koul, Justice Puneet Gupta and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani were present on the occasion.

In her presidential address, Chief Justice Gita Mittal highlighted the importance and necessity of creation of such facilities in all districts for their maximum utilization by the persons in need of such facilities. She referred to the already existent facilities in the districts of the Union Territory and the beneficial purpose being served by them. She underscored the necessity of Ahata-e-Waqar facility as being a place of pride for the Senior Citizens and a place they can call their own where they can share their life experiences with each other and spend quality time.

She referred the Senior Citizens as being treasures of experience. The importance of maintaining active help desks of Legal Services and Police assistance was also stressed upon where the Senior Citizens can seek legal advice. She referred to the Vulnerable Witnesses Deposition Complex as being a very important concept of dispensation of justice where the vulnerable victims can depose in a safe environment without any pressure or fear.

She highlighted the importance of Creche facility as being the need of the hour in the present times when both parent are working and require a safe and suitable place for their children simultaneous to their mental and physical health. She lauded the efforts of District Judiciary Samba in creating and developing these facilities.

In the key note address, Justice Rajesh Bindal threw light on the importance of the facilities and impressed upon need for creating such facilities and also maintaining them in a qualitative manner through a robust mechanism.

In her inaugural address, Justice Sindhu Sharma discussed the concept of the three facilities in detail and underscored the importance of the facilities for the use of Senior Citizens, working parents and for the convenience of Vulnerable Witnesses. The Online audience were given links of the three newly inaugurated facilities by keeping them on a virtual tour of Ahata-e-Waqar, Vulnerable Victim Deposition Complex and the Creche, separately.

Mohammad Akram Chowdhary, Principal District & Sessions Judge, and Chairman District Legal Services Authority, Samba explained the objective of creation of these facilities at Court Complex in the district. He expressed gratitude to Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, Justice Rajesh Bindal Executive Chairman State Legal Services Authority and Justice Sindhu Sharma, Administrative Judge for Samba for their support and supervision in setting up of these facilities.

The programme was witnessed online by various participants including Judicial Officers, Senior Citizens, Advocates, Officers from the Administration, Para Legal Volunteers and Retainer Lawyers of District Legal Services Authorities besides social activists.